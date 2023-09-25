ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army’s Vibrant Village Initiatives in East Kameng

The program mainly focused on Information Technology (IT) training workshop, career counselling session to students,............

Last Updated: September 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Indian Army’s Vibrant Village Initiatives in East Kameng

SEPPA-   In a remarkable display of dedication to fostering socio-economic development in the region, the Indian Army has conducted various programs to promote Vibrant Village Program (VVP) in Bameng, Khenewa and Chayangtajo in collaboration with District administration of East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The program mainly focused on Information Technology (IT) training workshop, career counselling session to students, Agro-tourism Training, Homestay and Hospitality Guidance, Agnipath Scheme Career counseling and information on various governmental schemes.

Also Read-  Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo

A comprehensive lecture on beneficial schemes by the Government of India shed light on the numerous avenues of support available to the people. The Agro-Tourism training and homestay development and hospitality workshop opened doors to a new world of opportunities for locals interested in harnessing the potential of their natural surroundings for tourism and hospitality ventures.

Related Articles

With all these diverse array of activities, the aim was nurturing not just the skills but also the aspirations of the community. These sessions provided invaluable insights and guidance to the talented young students and the general Public.

Also Read- Nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme visits Zemithang

The local response to this initiative has been nothing short of heartwarming. The people brimming with happiness and delight, enthusiastically participated in all the activities, showcasing their unwavering support for such transformative endeavours.

It is evident that these initiatives have ignited a spark of optimism and ambition in the hearts of the local population, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous Vibrant Villages in interior parts of the country.

Tags
Last Updated: September 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates New School Building at Talo

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates New School Building at Talo

Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes anti-drug awareness sports programme

Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes anti-drug awareness sports programme

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Donyi Polo Khumko Naam at Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Donyi Polo Khumko Naam at Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: National Seminar on Shamanism begins at RGU

Arunachal: National Seminar on Shamanism begins at RGU

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana for welfare of the labour force

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana for welfare of the labour force

Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter to give away ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards during Gandhi Jayanti at Ziro

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter to give away ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards during Gandhi Jayanti at Ziro

Arunachal: Protest Rally Held Against Mega Dam project in Siang valley

Arunachal: Protest Rally Held Against Mega Dam project in Siang valley

Arunachal‘s Konpu Lee Kadu selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

Arunachal‘s Konpu Lee Kadu selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

Arunachal: DA, IPR holds meeting with the land donors of FTI, Jote

Arunachal: DA, IPR holds meeting with the land donors of FTI, Jote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button