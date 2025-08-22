Arunachal: Indian Army Rescues Injured Policeman in Bomdila

ITANAGAR/TEZPUR – Demonstrating courage and compassion beyond the call of duty, the Indian Army conducted a daring late-night operation in Arunachal Pradesh’s remote RR Hill region, rescuing a critically injured policeman from Bomdila Police Station who had suffered a skull fracture.

Troops of the Gajraj Corps braved dense forests and treacherous terrain to reach the site, where they provided immediate medical aid before evacuating the injured policeman to Tezpur, Assam, for advanced treatment.

A Defence spokesperson said, “This prompt humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also reflected the Army’s ethos of ‘Service Before Self’.” The Indian Army extended wishes for the policeman’s speedy recovery, while civil and police officials lauded the joint effort.

Meanwhile, in a landmark initiative to deepen military-civil coordination, the Army has launched ‘Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025’ in Upper Assam (Laipuli) and Manipur (Aug 20–30).

The 10-day exercise seeks to strengthen cooperation between security forces, police, civil administration, and local institutions, focusing on disaster management, healthcare, education, narcotics control, road safety, and employment opportunities in the Armed Forces.

The Army noted that this exercise will reinforce mutual trust and national integration by addressing regional challenges through a unified approach, supported by Operation Sadbhavna development initiatives.