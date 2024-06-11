Arunachal: Indian Army Organizes Zemithang Cricket Premier League

ZEMITHANG– The Indian Army organized a cricket tournament for the local villagers of vibrant village Zemithang, a picturesque region nestled in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative is part of the Army’s continuous efforts to foster camaraderie and strengthen the bonds with the local communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The tournament, which saw enthusiastic participation from teams across various villages including teams from Indian Army, ITBP and GREF was held over a span of three days from 7th to 9th June 2024.

The event aimed not only to promote sports and physical fitness but also to provide a platform for local talent to showcase their cricketing skills.

The tournament featured a series of exciting matches, with local teams displaying remarkable skill and sportsmanship.

Also Read- Arunachal: SDE organised training for ITI instructors

The final match, held on the concluding day, was a thrilling contest that kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. The winning team from ITBP, was awarded the championship trophy amidst cheers and applause from the gathered crowd.

The villagers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for organizing such a memorable event.

The tournament was successful in bringing the community together through the spirit of sportsmanship.

Also Read- Robin Hibu, first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh Promoted to DGP Rank

The Indian Army is committed to the welfare and development of the regions they serve, and such events help in nurturing young talent and fostering mutual respect and understanding.

The Indian Army remains committed to its role as a pillar of support for the local communities, continuing to engage in initiatives that promote harmony, development, and well-being in the region.