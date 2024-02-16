ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Indian Army Organizes ‘Dao Cycling Expedition’ from Namsai to Namti to commemorate Arunachal Statehood Day

NAMSAI-  C R Khampa, DC Namsai today flagged off Dao Cycling Expedition at Golden Pagoda organised by the Indian Army in commemoration of Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day.

This initiative aims to promote fitness, boost tourism, and honour the sacrifices of our fallen heroes at Namti.

The cycling expedition from Namsai to Namti, scheduled from 17th to 20th Feb 24, will see participants from diverse backgrounds embark on a journey of camaraderie and adventure.

Cyclists will traverse through the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region.

This event holds special significance as it coincides with Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

It will provide an opportunity for participants to pay homage to the brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, particularly at Namti, a site of historical significance.

The Indian Army has extended its gratitude to all participants, civil administration and supporters for their enthusiastic participation in this noble endeavour.

This initiative reflects the commitment in fostering a spirit of unity and adventure among citizens.

“Together, let us pedal towards a healthier, more vibrant future while honouring the legacy of our brave soldiers”.

