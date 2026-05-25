Arunachal: Indian Army Observes Sati Baba Day in Tuting to Honour Fallen Soldier

TUTING- The Indian Army under the Spear Corps on May 23 observed Sati Baba Day in the Tuting sector of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, commemorating the sacrifice and legacy of Sepoy Satwinder Singh of the 4 Sikh Light Infantry, who is revered locally as the “Eternal Guardian of Siang Valley.”

The observance honoured Sepoy Satwinder Singh, son of Mr Amar Singh and Mrs Sukwinder Kaur, who was part of a high-altitude patrol in the Tuting sector in 2020. According to the Army, Singh lost his life while attempting to rescue a fellow soldier after falling into a mountain nala during operations in the challenging Himalayan terrain. His body was never recovered.

Over the years, his memory has evolved beyond military remembrance into a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and spiritual protection among troops and local communities in the Siang Valley.

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According to local accounts, an Adi porter who had accompanied the patrol reportedly experienced a dream on May 23, 2021, in which Sepoy Satwinder Singh assured him that he would continue to protect soldiers, porters, and travellers moving through the difficult mountain routes of the region. Since then, many soldiers and residents have come to regard him as a spiritual guardian of the valley.

In recognition of his sacrifice and the local reverence associated with his memory, the Indian Army established the Sati Baba Sentry Post in the Tuting sector on land donated by a local Adi resident. The memorial has come to symbolize inter-community harmony and civil-military cooperation in the frontier region.

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Army officials highlighted that the memorial reflects a convergence of different faiths and communities. The porter associated with the account was Buddhist, the commanding officer who initiated the memorial belonged to the Maratha Light Infantry and followed Hinduism, while Sepoy Satwinder Singh was from the Sikh faith.

The site has gradually developed into both a military outpost and a place of remembrance visited by soldiers, porters, and civilians. Recent renovation work undertaken jointly by the Indian Army and GREF personnel included the installation of a bust of Sepoy Satwinder Singh and the construction of a permanent overhead shelter for visitors.

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The annual Sati Baba Day observance includes wreath-laying ceremonies, participation by commanding officers, civil dignitaries, and representatives from the 4 Sikh Light Infantry, along with traditional ceremonial rituals.

The event also witnessed participation from local residents, underlining the longstanding relationship between the Armed Forces and communities of the Siang Valley. Local support for the Army in the region dates back to the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict and continues to shape the relationship between civilians and security personnel stationed in the border areas.

For many in Tuting, Sepoy Satwinder Singh’s story remains closely tied to the landscape and identity of the valley. As a local saying associated with the memorial goes: “The river took his body, but left his spirit to guard the valley.”