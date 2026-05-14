Arunachal: Indian Army Holds Medical Camp in Singa Village

TUTING- The Indian Army under the Spearhead Gunners formation conducted the maiden Indian Army IW Event Health Outreach programme on May 13 at Singa Village under the banner “Seema Arogya Abhiyan – Healing at the Last Mile.”

The initiative was aimed at extending healthcare and medical awareness services to one of the remotest frontier regions of Arunachal Pradesh, where access to basic medical and civic facilities remains limited beyond Tuting.

As part of the humanitarian outreach programme, Army personnel and medical staff provided healthcare support directly to tribal communities residing in the isolated border areas of Upper Siang district.

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According to officials associated with the programme, the outreach sought to strengthen healthcare access while reaffirming the Army’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of residents living in difficult terrain along the international border region.

During the medical camp, around 45 villagers underwent medical screening and received treatment from the Army Medical Officer. The camp also included awareness sessions on hygiene, preventive healthcare practices, and basic medical care.

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Residents of the village reportedly expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that access to medical facilities in the region remains scarce due to geographical isolation and limited infrastructure.

Officials stated that the programme also contributed toward strengthening relations between the Indian Army and local communities residing in far-flung border areas of the state.

The outreach forms part of ongoing civic and humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Army in remote frontier regions of Arunachal Pradesh.