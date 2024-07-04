Arunachal: Indian Army distributes Sports Equipment among students at Bameng

SEPPA- The Indian Army, in its ongoing efforts to support local communities and foster a spirit of health and wellness, distributed a wide range of sports equipment including cricket bats, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, badminton racquets, etc among the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyala, Bameng on 30th June 2024.

The efforts of the Army brought smiles to the faces of all the school children, even their teachers and parents were delighted to see the joy and enthusiasm of the children. The students expressed their sincere gratitude towards the men in uniform and were eager to put the new sports gear to use.

Located in a remote area of the East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the school often fell short of basic amenities for the all round development of its students and the children of the school vis the nearby town of Seppa for most of their requirements. The Indian Army, under its Sadbhavana initiative, identified the requirements of the school and gifted sports kits to the students.

Under the Sadbhavana project, the Indian Army has been continuously addressing such important issues in the East Kameng area with an aim to foster overall growth and prosperity. Over the last one year, the Indian Army has executed several initiatives in the area including various sports events such as mini-marathons, football, basketball, volleyball matches, Yoga Workshops, career counseling sessions, know your army mela, weapons display, pre recruitment training and registration, border area visit etc for schools and colleges of the area.

Rural development and welfare initiatives include building of Panchayat Ghars, Installation of Solar lights and medical camps in numerous villages of the East Kameng District have also been executed by the Indian Army as part of Indian Army’s broader initiative to engage with local communities and contribute to their welfare. The Army continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation.