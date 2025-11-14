Arunachal: Indian Army Deploys Monorail at 16,000 ft near LAC

ITANAGAR: In a significant logistical breakthrough along the northeastern frontier, the Indian Army has deployed an indigenous high-altitude monorail system to support troops stationed at over 16,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng sector. Developed by the Army’s Gajraj Corps, the system is designed to ensure uninterrupted supply lines across snowbound and geologically unstable terrain bordering China.

The monorail, built to operate round-the-clock, can transport more than 300 kilograms of essential supplies—including food, ammunition, and medical kits—in a single run. Its deployment comes as winter intensifies, often grounding helicopters and making traditional portering unsafe.

This development comes amid continued vigilance along the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), where India and China remain engaged in prolonged disputes since the 1962 conflict. Arunachal Pradesh, claimed almost entirely by China, remains one of the most militarily sensitive regions, marked by steep inclines, narrow valleys, and persistent snow cover.

Military experts have described the monorail as a potential “force multiplier.” Defence analyst Col. (Retd.) Ajay Shukla noted that the innovation marks a shift in India’s border strategy, focusing on self-reliance and rapid adaptability in mountainous terrain. China’s extensive rail and road networks near the LAC, he pointed out, make such innovations increasingly crucial for India.

Constructed using locally sourced material and adapted for extreme altitudes, the monorail can navigate slopes up to 45 degrees and can be dismantled and relocated as required. The Army has hinted that similar systems may be introduced in other high-altitude regions such as Ladakh and Sikkim.

Social media users shared videos that appeared to show the monorail operating against a backdrop of snow-covered peaks, drawing praise for the Army’s ingenuity and “Made in India” engineering.

The monorail adds to a series of efforts—along with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects—to enhance India’s border infrastructure. As the India-China disengagement process continues to progress unevenly, such logistical improvements underscore India’s strategy of strengthening its defence posture while maintaining peace along the frontier.