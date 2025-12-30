Arunachal: Indian Army Builds Homestay in Border Village Taksing

TAKSING- As part of border area development initiatives, the Indian Army has constructed a double-storey homestay at the remote border village of Taksing in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh under Operation Sadbhavna. The facility has been dedicated to the local community under the Vibrant Village Programme, officials said.

The project was executed by the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps with the objective of strengthening community welfare, generating sustainable livelihood opportunities and promoting border tourism in the region. Located close to the international border, Taksing is among the most remote villages of the state and holds strategic significance.

According to officials, the newly constructed homestay is expected to provide a stable source of income for local residents by encouraging tourism and improving hospitality infrastructure in the area. The initiative is also aimed at creating economic opportunities while enhancing connectivity between border communities and the rest of the country.

Local villagers have welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the Indian Army’s continued efforts towards inclusive development and civil-military cooperation in border regions. Residents said the homestay would help attract visitors and create employment opportunities for youth and households in the village.

Officials said the project reflects the broader vision of the Vibrant Village Programme, which focuses on improving living conditions, infrastructure and economic prospects in border villages to prevent migration and strengthen local communities.

The initiative aligns with the guiding principle of “Seema Suraksha ke Saath Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas,” underlining the Indian Army’s role not only in safeguarding national security but also in contributing to the socio-economic development of people living in frontier areas