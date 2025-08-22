Arunachal: Indian Army and DDMO Conduct Disaster Relief Awareness Program in Mudslide-Hit Angrim Village

ANGRIM VILLAGE ( Dibang Valley )- The Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO), organized a comprehensive awareness programme on Disaster Relief, Humanitarian Assistance, and First Aid at Angrim village, which was recently affected by mudslides.

The initiative focused on sensitising villagers about the need for swift and coordinated responses during natural disasters, with special emphasis on the Golden Hour Principle—where timely intervention can save lives and minimize injuries.

Key Activities of the Programme-

Villagers were educated about early warning signs of natural calamities and preventive measures.

Awareness on possible injuries during disasters and basic first aid techniques.

Training on safe evacuation procedures in disaster scenarios.

Practical demonstrations to ensure hands-on experience and confidence in applying learned skills.

Promotion of community-level preparedness, encouraging local volunteers to serve as first responders until professional aid arrives.

The event showcased the Indian Army’s strong commitment to civil-military cooperation in disaster-prone regions and reinforced the bond of trust between the armed forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

This joint effort has enhanced local preparedness and resilience, ensuring that remote communities are better equipped to handle emergencies in the future.