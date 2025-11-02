Arunachal: India to Hold ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ drill in Mechuka

ITANAGAR- In a significant display of joint operational capability, the Indian Armed Forces are preparing to launch Exercise ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka Valley this November, marking a new phase in India’s evolving tri-service doctrine.

The high-altitude drill—bringing together the Army, Navy, and Air Force—is designed to strengthen interoperability, test real-time coordination, and validate multi-domain integration under extreme Himalayan conditions near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Located at an altitude of around 6,000 feet, Mechuka Valley’s rugged terrain and volatile climate make it a formidable training ground. The site’s proximity to the McMahon Line adds strategic weight, especially amid persistent India-China border frictions.

Also Read- Gas Blowout in Kharsang Oil field Enters Fourth Day

According to defence officials, the exercise will build on the momentum of ‘Bhala Prahar’ (2023) and ‘Poorvi Prahar’ (2024)—previous Eastern Command-led drills that focused on rapid response and integrated battlefield tactics. ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ extends this legacy by simulating coordinated missions involving special forces, UAVs, precision-guided munitions, and networked operations centres.

“ The highlight of the exercise will be the coordinated employment of special forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems, and networked operations centres,” said lt. col. mahendra rawat, defence pro.

Also Read- Run for Unity Held at 5th IRBn Pasighat Campus

“it will validate multi-domain integration across land, air, and maritime fronts, reflecting the armed forces’ evolving readiness for future conflicts.”

While troop strength and equipment details remain classified, the Eastern Command will reportedly deploy mountain divisions acclimatized to high-altitude warfare. The Indian Air Force will contribute fighter jets and helicopters for air support, while naval contingents will enhance cyber, electronic warfare, and communication modules—reflecting India’s push for theaterisation reforms under Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan.

Also Read- Sainik School Student Found Dead, Ragging Suspected

Interestingly, the inclusion of naval participation in a landlocked setting underscores an expanded concept of warfare—linking Mechuka’s forward zones to maritime logistics chains reaching the Bay of Bengal. Analysts see this as a rehearsal for network-centric operations that unify multiple theatres across India’s defence spectrum.

Locally, the exercise is being viewed as a positive sign. Residents of Memba and Adi tribes, long accustomed to the Army’s presence, associate such maneuvers with infrastructure and connectivity upgrades. “These exercises bring development and security to our remote homes,” said Wangdi Tashi, a community elder, citing improved roads and airstrips after previous drills.

Also Read- Pema Khandu CM Lays Foundation of Grong Buddha Park at Singchung

The timing of ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’—coinciding with the 25th anniversary of India’s Kargil victory—is symbolically resonant. It reaffirms India’s transition from traditional defence postures to technology-infused, joint warfare doctrines suited for modern conflict scenarios.

With global attention fixed on the Indo-Pacific and India’s border preparedness, this exercise projects both strategic assurance and deterrence. Officials have emphasized that civilian disruption will remain minimal, with operations concluding by the end of November.

The Mechuka drill, defence observers note, is not just a rehearsal of might—it is a message of integration, signalling how India envisions its armed forces for the multidimensional challenges of the future.