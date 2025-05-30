Arunachal: Inauguration of “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” Campaign Held at Kibithu, Anjaw

KIBITHU- Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, successfully launched the nationwide “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” campaign at the remote yet spirited village of Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh, on 29th May 2025.

This transformative agricultural mission, initiated under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, aims to revolutionize Indian agriculture as part of the broader vision for a “Viksit Bharat by 2047”.

The campaign, which will continue till 12th June 2025, seeks to strengthen rural livelihoods, ensure sustainable farming, and boost productivity through technology, training, and inter-departmental collaboration.

The inaugural event witnessed participation from 82 attendees, including farmers, farm women, youth, Indian Defence personnel, KVK scientists, and officials from DHO, DAO, DFO, and PRI bodies.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist & Head of KVK Anjaw, welcomed the gathering and highlighted initiatives in Kaho, Kibithu, and Mushai, encouraging scientific pest and water management in plum and pomegranate plantations.

Colonel Ravi Shukla, Commanding Officer of 6 Kumaon Regiment, Kibithu, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He emphasized the importance of implementing government schemes effectively in border and remote regions, commending the KVK and line departments for their collaborative spirit.

Speeches by Bami Koyu (DHO) and Smt. Oying Tayeng (DAO) reinforced the campaign’s key themes—technology dissemination, capacity building, and entrepreneurship promotion.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Principal Scientist from ATARI Zone-VI, Guwahati, and Dr. Narayan Chandra Sahu praised KVK Anjaw’s tireless efforts amidst logistical challenges and reiterated the central vision of enhanced crop productivity and farmer income.

The highlight of the programme was the flag-off of the Raths vehicle by Col. Shukla, symbolizing the campaign’s launch, followed by the Indian flag wave by dignitaries and attendees.

A Farmer-Scientist Interaction session was conducted to discuss localized issues in crop cultivation and strategize solutions.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. S. Peter Singh, Subject Matter Specialist (Agricultural Economics), KVK Anjaw.