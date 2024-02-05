Arunachal: In Major Reshuffle, State Govt Transfers 37 APCS officers

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government made a reshuffle in its bureaucracy by transferring 37 APCS officers, according to a notification. The transferred officials include eight Joint Secretaries, 16 COs and other officials who were assigned to different departments.

The reshuffle was made with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections, which are usually held simultaneously in the state.

In a press release issued by the government’s Department of Personnel, a total of 37 officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) were transferred to various ranks within the government.

Here is the list of officers who transferred to different districts and departments .