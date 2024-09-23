Arunachal

Arunachal: Imported palm oil sprouts improve farmers’ economic condition

Currently, 30 lakh saplings are thriving in ten post-entry quarantine (PEQ) facilities,.........

Last Updated: September 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Imported palm oil sprouts improve farmers' economic condition

BASAR-   Exciting times are ahead for Arunachal Pradesh as the state embarks on a ground-breaking journey to economic prosperity through the introduction of imported palm oil sprouts from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Costa Rica.

Currently, 30 lakh saplings are thriving in ten post-entry quarantine (PEQ) facilities, and 9 lakh healthy saplings are already in the hands of enthusiastic farmers. With a potential 1,33,811 hectares available for oil palm cultivation, the future looks bright!

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

This initiative promises not only to uplift the livelihoods of indigenous tribal farmers but also to significantly bolster India’s vegetable oil security. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh is two oil palm processing units in Roing and Niglok, laying the foundation for a self-sufficient supply chain.

As palm oil becomes the world’s most affordable vegetable oil, expanding its cultivation here could dramatically reduce India’s reliance on imports, ensuring that funds flow directly back to local farmers.

Also Read- Milky Mushroom successfully cultivated in Basar

To ensure the health of these imported sprouts, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Basar, and the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (DPPQS), Faridabad, are rigorously monitoring quarantine pests and diseases.

Regular inspections of PEQ facilities are underway, with Dr. Raghuveer Singh, ARS, serving as the Designated Inspection Authority (DIA) for plant quarantine throughout the state.

As this green revolution takes root, the future of Arunachal Pradesh looks vibrant and full of promise! Stay tuned as we witness this transformative journey unfold!

Tags
Last Updated: September 23, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Sona attends chintan shivir follow up meeting in Namsai

Arunachal: Sona attends chintan shivir follow up meeting in Namsai

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada kick starts with ABHA Drive

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Pakhwada kick starts

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

Arunachal: Field Day on ‘Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop in Mid hills’ held at Basar

Arunachal: Field Day on ‘Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop in Mid hills’ held at Basar

Arunachal: Swachhata Marathon, Plogging observed in Lemmi

Arunachal: Swachhata Marathon, Plogging observed in Lemmi

Arunachal: Ratu Techi reviews progress of establishment of Model Rural Health Research Unit

Arunachal: Ratu Techi reviews progress of establishment of Model Rural Health Research Unit

Arunachal: Education Minister attends follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave held at Tezu

Arunachal: Education Minister attends follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave held at Tezu

Arunachal: RRU Conducts Disaster Management Mock Drill

Arunachal: RRU Conducts Disaster Management Mock Drill

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi Centre will train and skill youth for job placements within and abroad- Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi Centre will train and skill youth for job placements within and abroad- Robin Hibu

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button