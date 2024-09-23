Arunachal: Imported palm oil sprouts improve farmers’ economic condition

BASAR- Exciting times are ahead for Arunachal Pradesh as the state embarks on a ground-breaking journey to economic prosperity through the introduction of imported palm oil sprouts from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Costa Rica.

Currently, 30 lakh saplings are thriving in ten post-entry quarantine (PEQ) facilities, and 9 lakh healthy saplings are already in the hands of enthusiastic farmers. With a potential 1,33,811 hectares available for oil palm cultivation, the future looks bright!

This initiative promises not only to uplift the livelihoods of indigenous tribal farmers but also to significantly bolster India’s vegetable oil security. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh is two oil palm processing units in Roing and Niglok, laying the foundation for a self-sufficient supply chain.

As palm oil becomes the world’s most affordable vegetable oil, expanding its cultivation here could dramatically reduce India’s reliance on imports, ensuring that funds flow directly back to local farmers.

Also Read- Milky Mushroom successfully cultivated in Basar

To ensure the health of these imported sprouts, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Basar, and the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (DPPQS), Faridabad, are rigorously monitoring quarantine pests and diseases.

Regular inspections of PEQ facilities are underway, with Dr. Raghuveer Singh, ARS, serving as the Designated Inspection Authority (DIA) for plant quarantine throughout the state.

As this green revolution takes root, the future of Arunachal Pradesh looks vibrant and full of promise! Stay tuned as we witness this transformative journey unfold!