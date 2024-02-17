Arunachal: Impact of M4-Agri workshop held at CHF

PASIGHAT- A two days farmers’ workshop on “Impact of Mobile Based Agro Advisory (M4-Agri-Digital India) in Arunachal Pradesh” was conducted on 16-17 February, 2024 in the Department of Social Science, College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh under the sponsorship of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.

A total of one hundred twenty participants of farmers from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh, faculty, students and other stakeholders were actively participated in the workshop.

Addressing the inaugural session, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika welcome the gathering and apprised the participants about the importance of mobile based agro advisory to the horti based farming community. He had also emphasized on reducing knowledge gaps and sharing mobile based agro-advisory services to farmer is an essential input for increasing farm productivity and boosting agricultural growth in hilly areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of the East Siang DistricT, Tayi Taggu graced as the Chief Guest in the inaugural session on the first day of the workshop. He had enlightened the importance of digital literacy for farming community. He had also emphasized about the need of proper dissemination of market intelligence and agro based information through all possible means of communication for improving the farming efficiency. The use of mobile phone networks for dissemination of agricultural knowledge as one of the powerful means of increasing access to quality farm information to empower farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the valedictory session, Director of Research, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur Prof. L. M. Garnayak had expressed that agriculture continues to be the mainstay for socio-economic development of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Agricultural growth is essential to achieve self-reliance, food security and enhancing farmers’ income.

He also expressed decision making of farm produce is a potential tool of entrepreneurship development. He emphasized on popularizing the scientific farm practices technology developed by the college among the farming community to reduce the cost of cultivation, enhance the farm income and empower the agri-entrepreneur. He had also spoke about the mobile based agro advisory, disseminating knowledge and farm technology for the development and livelihood security of farmers in this region.

During the valedictory session, Dean of this college Dr B. N Hazarika also emphasized that m4agri is a real platform to get various information and creating bond and linkages with the institutes, farming community and other stakeholders. He also stressed on the potential aspects to promote horticultural crops (Arunachal Orange, Kiwi, Ginger, Turmeric and Large Cardamum etc ) and in providing benefits to farmers, generating employment and improving livelihood to farmers in the state.

Head, Social Science and PI of ICSSR Project Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai had highlighted the Socio-economic characteristics of farmers under mobile based agro-advisory, extent of information, utilization and Knowledge gained by the farmers and impact of mobile based digital-platform in empowerment of farmers of Arunachal Pradesh by providing farm advisory services at right time for enhancing farm productivity, income and sustainable livelihood.

Professor Dr SK Pattanaaik had spoken about the overview of Arik Abik Lunom (m4 agri in AR) project of Digital India Corporation. Professor of Social Science Dr B, R, Phukan deliberated on role of mobile phones for marketing opportunities and entrepreneurship development in agricultural enterprises. Social Science Assistant Professor Dr Anju Choudhury had spoken on role of e-governance (Digital India) related to agriculture during the workshop.

The workshop concluded with farmers’ feedback, felicitation, distribution of certificates and seed distribution to the farmers.