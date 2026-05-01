Arunachal: Immunisation Meet Held at CHC Chayang Tajo

CHAYANG TAJO- A Block Task Force Immunisation Meeting was convened at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chayang Tajo on May 1, bringing together healthcare workers, administrative officials, and community stakeholders to review and strengthen vaccination efforts in the region.

The meeting was chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Ray and coordinated by Dr. Shanti Tajo. Participants included ASHA workers, Self-Help Group (SHG) coordinators, nursing staff, school representatives, and officials from the local administration.

Dr. Shanti Tajo underscored the importance of immunisation in preventing chronic diseases and achieving the goals of Mission Indradhanush. She highlighted the critical role of ASHA workers in mobilising communities and raising awareness at the grassroots level.

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She also informed participants that vaccination services are available every Saturday at CHC Chayang Tajo, supported by dedicated nursing staff.

A key focus of the meeting was the importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for adolescent girls aged 14–15 years. School representatives were urged to assist in identifying eligible beneficiaries to ensure broader coverage.

During the discussions, ASHA workers highlighted challenges contributing to vaccine hesitancy, including reluctance to share Aadhaar details, myths linking vaccines to deformities, and a general lack of awareness.

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In response, it was decided that nursing staff and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) would intensify outreach efforts to dispel misconceptions and promote informed decision-making within communities.

SHG coordinators committed to identifying immunisation dropouts through their networks, recognising the widespread reach of SHGs in the area.

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The meeting also stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination. It was decided to align Health and Nutrition Days with Panchayat Level Federation (PLF) meetings to enhance participation and improve the effectiveness of health interventions.

In his concluding remarks, Rajiv Ranjan Ray highlighted the need for targeted strategies to improve immunisation among the Puroik community, noting that their migratory lifestyle poses challenges to consistent healthcare access.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all stakeholders to strengthen immunisation coverage and improve public health outcomes in the block.