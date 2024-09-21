Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC taking a firm stance against littering in public places

Mayor Tamme Phassang announced fines for offenders during a mass cleanliness drive held in several wards on Saturday.

NAHARLAGUN- The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is taking a firm stance against littering in public places,  Mayor Tamme Phassang announced fines for offenders during a mass cleanliness drive held in several wards on Saturday.

The mass cleanliness drive was an initiative, as a part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” Campaign, that took place today in Ward Nos. 4, 6, 12, 15, and 17, with plans for similar drives in other wards leading up to October 2.

Speaking to the media ,Mayor Phassang emphasized the importance of public participation, or “Jan Bhagidaari”, in maintaining a clean and green city.

He noted that while the IMC is actively organizing cleanliness drives, fostering a sense of civic responsibility among residents is crucial to effectively combat the ongoing garbage crisis.

“We will impose fines on those who litter in public spaces. We also urge business establishments and shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness around their premises, or face penalties,” he stated.

During the cleanliness drive in Ward No. 17, IMC Commissioner Techu Aran joined the efforts and encouraged citizens to embrace cleanliness as a daily practice.

“This noble work should extend beyond organized drives and become a part of our everyday lives,” he said.

The IMC’s commitment to a cleaner environment is clear, but it requires the cooperation and active participation of all citizens to achieve lasting change, added Aran.

