ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Inspects STP Work at Naharlagun

IMC officials urged to uphold safety and workmanship standards in crucial public health project.

Last Updated: 03/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Inspects STP Work at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN-  In a strong push for improving sanitation infrastructure, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, conducted an on-site inspection of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under construction in Naharlagun on Tuesday. He was joined by senior IMC officials, including the Commissioner, and several Corporators.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the progress and evaluating the quality of work on the key urban project. Addressing the contractors and executing agency on-site, Mayor Phassang issued clear instructions to stick to the project timeline without compromising on quality, safety, or workmanship.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

“This project is crucial for improving sanitation and public health in the region. Timely and quality execution is non-negotiable,” he asserted.

Highlighting the project’s importance for the Itanagar Capital Region, the Mayor stressed the need for regular monitoring, inter-departmental coordination, and strict accountability from all stakeholders to prevent delays.

He reiterated IMC’s commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure and assured the public of continued efforts to provide efficient civic amenities in Naharlagun and surrounding areas.

Tags
Last Updated: 03/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

Arunachal: Governor Presents ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Plaque to Dr. Krishna Chowlu for Pioneering Orchid Research

Arunachal: Governor Presents ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Plaque to Dr. Krishna Chowlu for Pioneering Orchid Research

Arunachal | No Pakistan Flag Displayed: Police Clarify After Viral Hoarding Controversy in Nirjuli

Arunachal | No Pakistan Flag Displayed: Police Clarify After Viral Hoarding Controversy in Nirjuli

Arunachal: RGU Hosts YOGOTSAV-2025

Arunachal: RGU Hosts YOGOTSAV-2025

BJP Arunachal Holds Tiranga Yatra in Itanagar to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Success

BJP Arunachal Holds Tiranga Yatra in Itanagar to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Success

Arunachal: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life in Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Legal Awareness Camp on "Access to Justice for All" at Phassang Village

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Legal Awareness Camp on “Access to Justice for All” at Phassang Village

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts Career Counseling and Certificate Ceremony to Empower Students

Arunachal: DNGC Hosts Career Counseling and Certificate Ceremony to Empower Students

Arunachal Governor Hosts Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan to Promote Unity and Clarity After Operation Sindoor

Arunachal Governor Hosts Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan to Promote Unity and Clarity After Operation Sindoor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button