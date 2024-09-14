Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC Mayor participates a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1

The event has been organized as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative,.............

Last Updated: September 14, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: IMC Mayor participates a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1

ITANAGAR- In a robust push for a cleaner city, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tamme Phassang led a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1, alongside corporators, NGOs, youth, and local residents.

The event has been organized as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, to commemorate the broader celebration leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, to be observed on October 2 next.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking to the media, Mayor Phassang highlighted the importance of ‘Jan Bhagidaari’ (public participation) in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment.

“This collective effort underscores how unity and community involvement can result in a significant positive impact. Through this, we are fostering a sense of ownership in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene,” he remarked.

Also Read- Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

The Mayor stressed that the responsibility of keeping the city clean could not fall solely on IMC, urging citizens to dedicate at least two hours a week to community cleanliness activities.

“IMC alone cannot keep the city clean, but if we all join hands together, we can definitely bring about visible change in our surroundings,” Phassang added.

He also shared that similar drives will be organized in every ward of the IMC until October 2, marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Arunachal: IMC Mayor participates a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1

Commissioner IMC Techu Aran and Ward No. 1 Corporator Lokam Anand were also present, actively participating in the initiative.

The event aimed to inspire greater public engagement and create a collective movement toward a cleaner Itanagar, promoting environmental awareness and civic responsibility.

Tags
Last Updated: September 14, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

delegation of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh meets with former PM of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile

delegation of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh meets with former PM of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile

Arunachal: State Agriculture Minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: State Agriculture Minister calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Tirap, Changlang & Longding District Toppers of Class X & XII felicitated

Arunachal: Tirap, Changlang & Longding District Toppers of Class X & XII felicitated

Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

Arunachal: Governor participates in POCSO workshop

Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

Arunachal CM expressed concern over poor quality of education in govt schools, called for a drastic change

Arunachal CM expressed concern over poor quality of education in govt schools, called for a drastic change

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

Arunachal: NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button