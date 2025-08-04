ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC & ASEZ Join Hands to Empower Youth for a Greener Itanagar

The partnership aims to mobilize university students for on-ground activities including awareness drives, clean-up campaigns, and restoration projects.

Last Updated: 04/08/2025
ITANAGAR,-  In a landmark move to promote community-led environmental restoration, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address pressing ecological challenges through youth-led volunteerism.

The signing ceremony, attended by Mayor Tamme Phassang and representatives from ASEZ Itanagar, marked a significant commitment toward addressing issues such as pollution, climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation.

The partnership aims to mobilize university students for on-ground activities including awareness drives, clean-up campaigns, and restoration projects.

“Today, young minds brimming with zeal took a remarkable step. IMC officially joins hands with ASEZ to promote awareness on cleanliness across our city. This is a shining example of Jan Bhagidari, where youth lead from the front,” said Mayor Phassang.

The MoU also emphasizes long-term goals such as collaborative environmental research, stakeholder involvement, and integration with ASEZ’s global Earth Recovery Project. Both parties agreed to conduct regular volunteer activities, measure impact, and maintain continuous consultation to ensure results.

With this alliance, Itanagar emerges as a model city for environmental stewardship led by the next generation — proving that youth are not just the future, but active custodians of our planet today.

