Arunachal: IMA salutes doctors on Doctors’ Day

Naharlagun- The National Doctors’ Day (NDD) is celebrated annually to extend gratitude to doctors for their dedicated services to the suffering humanity, but Arunachal Pradesh branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrated here on Wednesday this year to pay tributes to 50 doctors who sacrificed their lives while fighting novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDD, themed “lessen the mortality of COVID-19”, was celebrated at health directorate here by lighting of candles and observing two minutes silence in memory of the 50 deceased doctors by the gathering including chief guest health joint secretary Mamata Riba.

Saluting the genuine services of the doctors to humanity across the globe by working as a team to save lives, Riba, in her address, quoted Ernest Hemingway ‘Heroism is great under pressure’. She citied innovative example of distribution food items and wished all COVID-19 warriors to work as happy soldiers. .

The NDD is celebrated across India to honour legendary physician-cum-second West Bengal Chief Minister Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, coinciding with his birth on this day in 1882 and death same date in 1962, Arunachal branch IMA honourary president Dr Lobsang Tsetim said, adding this year it aims at reducing COVID mortality to zero.

Referring to a webinar with doctors of New Zealand, he said that due to uncanny similarities between that country and Arunachal Pradesh, like less population and density, it would be prudent to adopt that nation’s model to achieve zero COVID mortality status. New Zealand now has 1178 confirmed cases, 1,484 recoveries with no death to be a global model, he informed.

He donated an automatic sanitizer dispenser, indigenously built by state IMA with the help of an engineer at 1/3rd cost, to COVID state task force (STF), saying one was given to RKM Hospital and another would be given to Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) soon.

Reminding the doctors of their importance, TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini said that patients lie on operation tables leaving their lives at their hands. Thus it is moral duty of doctors to serve the masses without any expectation. “Rather we should be thankful to the people for giving us a chance to serve them,” he said sending a louder message.

The COVID warriors as a team are second to armed forces for fighting against invisible enemy, he said, adding 50 doctors have died though 100s of armed personnel die while guarding the border. But, it is regrettable that doctors and nurses fighting COVID are driven out of their rented houses, he said. He also resented failure of repeated attempts of a medical team to develop institutional COVID quarantine centre in NERIST complex as the authorities retracted.

Highlighting importance of the day, Dr Lego attributed the present achievement of COVID status to committed works of COVID warriors with team spirit against all odds.

Bringing all doctors, nurses and frontline workers under one umbrella was his innovative idea to take up the most challenging fight against COVID-19, state STF head-joint director Dr Emi Rumi said.

The theme was decided keeping the prevalence of ongoing fight against COVID-19 in mind, Arunachal branch IMA honorary secretary Dr Jego Ori said and lauded the warriors for their painstaking efforts for which they were felicitated on the occasion, he said.

Prominent Corona warriors were felicitated for their outstanding contributions, particularly Dr Mika Umpo for developing reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) in 28 days in TRIHMS that helped to test 7,300 swab samples so far. And state COVID surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Japma for working round-the-clock in fight against COVID-19.

On the occasion , senior journalist Pradeep Kumar recited a self composed poem to salute the doctors to evoke thunderous applause from the gathering.