Arunachal: IMA distributes N95 Mask, Face shields to doctors and health workers

Banderdewa- The Indian Medical Association (IMA ) Arunachal Pradesh branch distributed N 95 masks and face shields to the doctors and health workers working in the frontline here at PTC quarantine centre on Friday. IMA Arunachal president Dr Lobsang Tsetim expressed hope these items will immensely help those working at the field.

The IMA also provided masks to the inmates of quarantine centre. “We gave 500 masks and handed it over to the DMO.

Earlier also we provided mask to them,” said Dr Lobsang. Expressing concern over report that people are still not wearing masks while being out in the street Dr Lobsang made an appeal to the people to refrain from committing such mistake.

“In the post COVID 19 era people will have to learn to live with wearing masks, maintain social distancing and personal hygiene. These measures are needed to protect one-self and also others,” he said. Further he said as the stranded Arunachalees starts returning to the state, the people of state will have to be more careful.

The secretary of IMA Arunachal Pradesh Dr Jego Ori informed that till now the association has distributed more than 40 thousand mask in capital region and the areas surrounding it. He also said IMA has sent masks to various districts of the state.

“We have been educating masses about the importance of wearing masks and have conducted massive awareness campaigns,” said Dr Ori. He also said IMA is trying their best to extend help to the government in various capacities.