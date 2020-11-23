Arunachal: IMA begins plasma donation camp in TRIMHS

NAHARLAGUN: The TRIHMS begun six-day camp for COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma here on Monday and saw four donors including two doctors.

State health secretary Dr P Parthiban, in his address as chief guest, lauded ‘Team Arunachal’ spirit of health department along with the IMA branch, the Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society (ACWS), the media persons and the masses for standing united to fight against COVID-19 for which the mortality rate was mere 0.03 per cent.

He credited it to state government, particularly the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and health Minister Alo Libang for giving top priority to health care for which district hospitals are being upgraded, 34 specialists and 69 GDMOs have been recruited.

Terming it as a red letter day for TRIMHS, director Dr Moji Jini disclosed that plasma donation has been going on as nine cured patients had donated their plasma, including 90 per cent donors were doctors. He announced that besides 42 IC units in TRIMHS, 150 additional beds would be ready for COVID care centre at Chimpu with all modern facilities and CT scan.

state IMA branch president Dr Lobang Tsetim earlier advocated against any complacency while general secretary Dr Jego Ori said that IMA had conducted mass awareness campaign in 400 sectors across Capital Complex.

TRIHMS blood bank technical expert Dr Tashi Paleng earlier gave a power-point presentation before plasma donors two plasma donors including Dr James Saroh and Leki Geyi of RGU were felicitated.