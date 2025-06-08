ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: IMA-AP & APDA organize Free Multi-Specialty Health Camp at Deepak Nabam Living Home

The camp offered comprehensive medical consultations, free medicines, spectacles, dental kits, and lab diagnostic services.

Last Updated: 08/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: IMA-AP & APDA organize Free Multi-Specialty Health Camp at Deepak Nabam Living Home

SOPO VILLAGE- In a heartwarming initiative ahead of National Doctors’ Day, the Indian Medical Association – Arunachal Pradesh (IMA-AP) and the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA), under the aegis of the Doctors’ Day Celebration Committee – 2025 (DDCC-2025), conducted a Free Multi-Specialty Health Camp at Deepak Nabam Living Home in Sopo Village today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kesang W. Thongdok, Chairman of the Organising Committee, highlighted that the camp was supported by specialists from premier institutions including TRIHMS, HEEMA Hospital, RKMH, DH Doimukh, and others from across the Capital Complex. The camp offered comprehensive medical consultations, free medicines, spectacles, dental kits, and lab diagnostic services.

“Screening services were also provided for major communicable and non-communicable diseases including NCDs, Hepatitis-B & C, HIV, VDRL, and HPV (cervical cancer),” informed Dr. Thongdok.

In addition, the camp featured awareness and enrolment counters for major government healthcare and welfare schemes like CMAAY, PMJAY, ABHA, Vay Vandana Yojana, and UD ID registration, along with TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Arunachal: IMA-AP & APDA organize Free Multi-Specialty Health Camp at Deepak Nabam Living Home

Dr. Dusu Gambo, Organising Secretary, shared that the camp benefited around 200 patients, offering multi-specialty care across Medicine, Psychiatry, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology, Dermatology, Surgery, Orthopaedics, and Dental & AYUSH services. Psychiatry and general medicine saw the highest patient footfall. About 50 free spectacles were distributed.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Marbom Basar, Director of Health Services (DHS), who commended the dedication of doctors, technicians, and staff for engaging in this noble humanitarian effort on a Sunday.

The health camp forms part of the Doctors’ Day Celebration 2025, observed annually on 1st July, and extended services not only to the inmates of Deepak Nabam Living Home but also to residents of nearby areas.

