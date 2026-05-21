Arunachal: ILP Monitoring Gains Momentum With Major Verification Drive in Keyi Panyor

KEYI PANYOR- Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have intensified Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification drives in Keyi Panyor district, amid renewed public debate surrounding indigenous rights and the implementation of protective regulations in the state.

The latest checking operation, conducted by Keyi Panyor District Police at NEEPCO and Pitapool areas, focused on identifying individuals residing or working without valid Inner Line Permits. Officials described the drive as part of a broader administrative effort to ensure lawful entry protocols and strengthen compliance with existing regulations governing the movement of non-local individuals in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the district administration, strict enforcement of the ILP system remains necessary for maintaining accountability, regulated movement and public security, particularly in districts witnessing increased labour and commercial activity. Authorities further stated that employers, contractors and non-local workers are expected to adhere to all documentation and legal requirements at all times.

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The intensified enforcement comes at a time when concerns regarding demographic pressure, undocumented migration and protection of tribal rights have resurfaced prominently in public discussions across the state.

In recent days, protests under the banner of the “ST Bachao Andolan” have been organised in Itanagar, where demonstrators called for stricter implementation of constitutional and administrative safeguards aimed at protecting indigenous communities. Protesters raised concerns over illegal settlement and demanded stronger monitoring of non-local entry into the state.

Observers note that the renewed attention on ILP enforcement reflects wider anxieties linked to land rights, employment patterns and preservation of tribal identity in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Meanwhile, authorities under Tezu and Sunpura Police Station jurisdictions reported that 28 ILP violators were externed through the Sunpura Check Gate between May 1 and May 18 as part of intensified enforcement measures in the region.

The Inner Line Permit system, applicable in several northeastern states, continues to remain a politically and socially sensitive mechanism in Arunachal Pradesh, where civil society organisations and student groups frequently advocate stronger implementation to safeguard indigenous interests.

Officials maintain that the ongoing verification drives are routine legal and administrative exercises. However, the developments have coincided with a broader public movement demanding stricter oversight and enforcement across the state.