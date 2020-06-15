Arunachal: Illegally selling of wine,& Tobacco products seized in Tezu

Tezu- Amidst the COVID–19 pandemic, a team led by Magistrates, Tax & Excise Dept, Police together with CALSOM, AMSU, AMWWS and Bazaar Committee have made a surprise raid at Reserve Line and seized wine, Tobacco Products were selling illegally despite district administration issued banned on selling liquor.

A lady was involved illegally selling liquors at Reserve Line; she has been selling illegitimately for many days. We seized many Beer, Wine bottles and Tobacco products in our routine drive along with the Town Magistrates and premier NGO in the township.

This is blatant ignorance of government order and COVID guidelines. The public should dissuade to make windfall gain amidst worldwide crisis and adhere the instruction to contain spread of virus”, suggests Yalum Ama member of CALSOM.

During the raid the team also came to know about its illegal selling of liquors till 10 PM. The Lohit district administration has promulgated 144 CrPC at the township from 4 PM to 5 AM in the morning, the source adds