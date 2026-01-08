Arunachal: Illegal structures evicted along highway in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- The District Administration, Daporijo, carried out an eviction drive on January 8, 2026, to remove temporary illegal structures encroaching on the Right of Way (RoW) along the highway stretch between Gandhi Market and New Market in Daporijo.

The eviction process was conducted in the presence of Ms. Ama Nungnu Mara, Circle Officer-cum-Town Magistrate, Daporijo, with assistance from the Police Department, to ensure smooth execution and maintenance of law and order during the operation.

Officials stated that the drive was undertaken to clear public land and ensure free movement along the highway, which had been obstructed by unauthorized temporary structures erected on the RoW.

Addressing the public, Ms. Ama Nungnu Mara directed residents and shopkeepers to refrain from illegal encroachment on the Right of Way, warning that such violations would not be tolerated in the future. She cautioned that illegal encroachers would face strict action as per law if similar violations were detected again.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining public safety, traffic flow and urban order, and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities to prevent further encroachments on public land.