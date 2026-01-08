Arunachal

Arunachal: Illegal structures evicted along highway in Daporijo

The eviction drive was carried out along the Gandhi–New Market highway stretch in Daporijo to clear temporary illegal structures obstructing the Right of Way.

Last Updated: 08/01/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Illegal structures evicted along highway in Daporijo

DAPORIJO- The District Administration, Daporijo, carried out an eviction drive on January 8, 2026, to remove temporary illegal structures encroaching on the Right of Way (RoW) along the highway stretch between Gandhi Market and New Market in Daporijo.

The eviction process was conducted in the presence of Ms. Ama Nungnu Mara, Circle Officer-cum-Town Magistrate, Daporijo, with assistance from the Police Department, to ensure smooth execution and maintenance of law and order during the operation.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet clears major health, safety reforms

Officials stated that the drive was undertaken to clear public land and ensure free movement along the highway, which had been obstructed by unauthorized temporary structures erected on the RoW.

Addressing the public, Ms. Ama Nungnu Mara directed residents and shopkeepers to refrain from illegal encroachment on the Right of Way, warning that such violations would not be tolerated in the future. She cautioned that illegal encroachers would face strict action as per law if similar violations were detected again.

Also Read- Ziro hosts training on post-harvest flower management

The district administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining public safety, traffic flow and urban order, and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities to prevent further encroachments on public land.

 

Tags
Last Updated: 08/01/2026
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Scientific Mithun Rearing Held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Scientific Mithun Rearing Held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held on VB G RAM (G) in Namsai

Arunachal: Awareness Drive Held on VB G RAM (G) in Namsai

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

Subi Taba wins Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman

Subi Taba wins Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman

Arunachal: IYC 2025 celebrations conclude in Ziro

Arunachal: IYC 2025 celebrations conclude in Ziro

SD Singh Jamwal Appointed Arunachal Pradesh New DGP

SD Singh Jamwal Appointed Arunachal Pradesh New DGP

Arunachal: Flood Control Survey Held Along Siang River in Mebo

Arunachal: Flood Control Survey Held Along Siang River in Mebo

Arunachal: SUMP Gets Support from Komkar Village

Arunachal: SUMP Gets Support from Komkar Village

Arunachal: Indian Army Builds Homestay in Border Village Taksing

Arunachal: Indian Army Builds Homestay in Border Village Taksing

Arunachal: Longding Registers 827 Tourist Arrivals in November

Arunachal: Longding Registers 827 Tourist Arrivals in November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button