Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Grand Finale of Youth Carnival

ZIRO- The two-day IGTAMSU Youth Carnival 2026 concluded on a high note at Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University with Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme attending the grand finale as Chief Guest.

Addressing students during the concluding ceremony, Perme highlighted the importance of youth participation, entrepreneurship and local development. He encouraged students to actively contribute to community-building and professional growth while utilizing their talents and educational opportunities effectively.

The carnival, themed “Celebrate, Express, Inspire,” was organised by the Department of Commerce and Management in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Trade and Commerce.

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The event began on Thursday with student-led stalls showcasing food items and handicrafts, providing a platform for students to demonstrate entrepreneurial skills and creativity. A Business Idea Pitch Competition was also organised, where aspiring entrepreneurs presented innovative concepts before judges and attendees.

The inaugural session was attended by Toko Okey as Chief Guest and Tenzing T Totpa as Guest of Honour. The opening day concluded with a student dance competition featuring performances from various departments.

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The second and final day focused on intellectual and creative activities, including a three-round Quiz Competition and a Fashion Show. The fashion segment progressed through multiple stages, including a “Go As You Like” round and a formal presentation round.

Following the final performances, Oli Perme presided over the Awards and Prize Distribution Ceremony alongside Guest of Honour Tapi Rimu.

The event also saw the participation of several special invitees, including Tai Arun, Lalit Maurya, Mihin Nancy and Prasant Roy.

Organisers said the presence of officials and professionals from different sectors provided students with insights into entrepreneurship, governance and career development, reflecting the university’s efforts to promote leadership and skill development among youths in Arunachal Pradesh.