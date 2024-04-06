ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: IGP HQ T Ringu interact with Gaon Burahs

IGP proposed the formation of committees by gaon burahs at the village level, involving PRI members, to support election officials and maintain peace while thwarting any disruptive elements.

Last Updated: April 6, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The Inspector General of Police ( IGP ), PHQ Itanagar, T  Ringu, interact with gaon burahs and Administrative officers from Tawang and Kyidphel(Kitpi) Circle here at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Alongside the DC cum DEO Tawang, Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police, Tawang, DW Thongon, and Dy.DEO Tawang Sang Khandu, the meeting cum interaction program took place.

During the session, IGP emphasized the necessity of readiness to manage any situation, suggesting the utilization of gaon burahs’ services for the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections.

He highlighted the significance of elections as a celebration of democracy, underlining citizens’ right to choose their representatives as per the Indian Constitution.

IGP proposed the formation of committees by gaon burahs at the village level, involving PRI members, to support election officials and maintain peace while thwarting any disruptive elements.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by vehicle checks at nakas by SST/FSTs, IGP appealed for citizen cooperation, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure free and fair elections.

Attempt to link cash seized at Longding, with Conrad K Sangma is baseless- NPP

DC Tawang, Kanki Darang, welcomed IGP and the gaon burahs, urging them to maintain neutrality and contribute to conducting fair, free, and peaceful elections across all polling stations in the district.

Several gaon burahs shared their suggestions and opinions on the preparedness and arrangements for polling, pledging their cooperation in ensuring fair, free, and peaceful elections in their respective villages.

