Arunachal- IFET opens up a new community library to promote reading and build a better society

DIYUN- A new community library has been opened by India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) today to inculcate love of reading and provide free reading access to children and the general public and build a better society.

The library is set up as a part of the NGO’s library strengthening works to create a robust program around reading and love for books for improving learning levels and for societal change.

The newly set up library which is set up in the premises of Avoipur Buddhist Temple under Diyun Circle has been inaugurated by the Extra Assistant Commissioner, Diyun, Mr Goju Sikom. The event was attended by BRCC Diyun, Mr KK Longkho, village Headman, community members and students of Government Primary School, Avoipur.

The Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) while assuring his assistance and cooperation to the library said that the initiative by IFET is commendable and would contribute to the betterment of the community.

Mr Prahald, CEO of IFET briefed the audience about the library initiative and its operational process and thanked the Avoipur Community members for their giving the community space for the library.

Various immersive activities around reading and books such as Book Talk, storytelling, book browsing, treasure hunt were organised for the children on the occasion.

The library while serving children studying in various schools located in and around Avoipur will also serve, class 10 appearing students to prepare for their boards, competitive exams aspirants, avid readers of varied interests from different walks of life regardless of age from the community at large.