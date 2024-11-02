Arunachal: IFCSAP unveils Silver Jubilee Logo to Mark 25 Years of Cultural Preservation

ITANAGAR- “The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) or the Indigenous movement in the state is a bridge that links communities, inspiring pride in our faith, beliefs and traditions and recognizing these as vital elements of the state’s cultural fabrics”, said Mama Natung, Minister Home, DIA, PHED & WS while unveiling the IFCSAP official Silver Jubilee logo at a ceremonial event here at the Nyishi Art and Archive –cum- Research Centre, Itanagar on Friday.

The Minister highlighted the significance of IFCSAP in the present day scenario; where the youths are grappling with an identity crisis added that the “IFCSAP needs to deepen its commitment to cultural preservation and education by increasingly engaging with the youth and instilling in them a sense of pride in their heritage and fostering leadership skills rooted in tradition and respect for the environment.”

During the ceremony, IFCSAP President Dr. Emi Rumi addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of the Silver Jubilee logo.

“This Silver Jubilee logo is more than a design; It reminds us of our collective journey over the past 25 years and our unwavering dedication to preserving our cultural roots. We are immensely grateful to all who have supported this mission, and we look forward to an inspiring future ahead.” the President said.

He further expressed gratitude to the 60 odd participants from across the state who took part in the online logo design competition held in the month of October.

Dr. Rumi, through a power point presented the plan for the Silver Jubilee celebrations and urged for cooperation and maximum participation, specially the youths.

The theme for the logo design competition was “Honouring our ancestors, celebrating our faith and Inspiring Future Generation” which is also the theme for the IFCSAP Silver jubilee celebrations on 28th of December this year.

Buto Negia Dignium, Dakkar Tazu and Higio Talo and were adjudged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. Consolation prize was awarded to Vaisang Phangcho.

The Silver Jubilee logo unveiling ceremony was attended by Padmashree Y. D Thongchi , Chief Advisor IFSCAP, Sokhep Kri, Director, DIA, representatives of District IFCSAP units, and senior members of IFSCAP and CBOs.