Arunachal: IFCSAP team meets Dy CM to discuss promotion of Indigenous and Faith Cultures

ITANAGAR- The newly inducted IFCSAP team led by it’s President Dr. Emi Rumi called upon with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at his official residence at Itanagar on Thursday to discuss the ongoing efforts to protect, promote and preserve Indigenous and faith cultures across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister while interacting with IFSCAP central executive committee members expressed appreciation for IFCSAP’s efforts and reiterated the state government’s support for these initiatives.

“This government is dedicated to promoting unity in diversity, ensuring that the voices of Indigenous people and faith-based communities are heard and respected across all levels of governance ,” he said.

He called upon IFCSAP ,as being the umbrella body of all the Indigenous organizations in the state to spearhead the movement to protect, promote and preserve the Indigenous Faith, cultures ,languages in the midst of onslaught of modernization and globalisation.

Dy CM also called for enhanced collaboration between all the Community Based Indigenous Faith Organizations to ensure that the cultural heritage of all communities is celebrated and preserved for future generations.

Dy CM while advocating for strengthening the documentation and research wing under IFCSAP , assured all possible assistance.

The President IFCSAP Dr. Rumi presented a comprehensive report on the initiatives undertaken at the state level to protect ,preserve and promote these cultures.

He re-iterated the IFCSAP’s demand for early implementation of Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act,1978( APFRA, 1978) stating that the Act will not only safeguard the Indigenous people ,but shall also safeguard the sentiments of every religious followers in the state.

Dr. Rumi while highlighting the schemes and activities under SJETA of Ministry of Tribal Affairs suggested for involving the Department of Indigenous Affairs and the Indigenous Affairs Council for implementation of schemes for the welfare of tribal of our state.

Endorsing Gurukul model of schools in every community ,the President IFCSAP requested HDCM for inclusion of the Gurukul model in the Arunachal State Education Policy.

“Four numbers of Gurukuls for boys are functioning in the state. To counter the dwindling number of female priests, we need Gurukuls for girls too,” Dr. Rumi further informed, seeking guidance and assistance from the HDCM.

IFCSAP will be entering it’s 25th year of its existence this year. Founded on 28th December, 1999 the society seeks to honor, preserve, and promote the rich heritage, traditions, and knowledge of Indigenous and cultural communities.

Among others Secretary IFSCAP Mrs Maya Murtem, VPs Pai Dawe, Bai Taba and CEC members were present during the meeting.