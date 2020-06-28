Arunachal: IFCSAP motivates frontline workers at Gumto and Banderdewa checkgates

Banderdewa- The members of Indigenous Faith & Culture Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) today visited Gumto and Banderdewas checkgates in continuation of their drive for motivation of frontline workers deputed here.

The team of executive members and volunteers of IFCSAP visited both chekgate and meet the frontline workers including personnels from CAPF, civil police, Health department, IMC, NDRF, PHED, Power, capital and Papum Pare district administration and others. They exchange their work of appreciation and happiness for better service to the community and society in fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The indigenous leaders while motivated their sincere effort and services at the cheakgates for months together without attending to their family and lauded their continuous support to the health department and fight against the virus.

They assured their full support and said that ” the people of state irrespective of any religion and community has been praying for wellbeing of you all so that we can remain safe and secure form the attack of the Coroavirus”.

Among other IFCSAP General Secretary Bai Taba, Banderdewa Incident Commander Bitu Kri, Naharlaugn SDPO Riki Kamsi, E Governance Officer Neelam Sera, Banderdewa Police Station OC G Tassa among other also address and motivated the workers and staffs on the occasion.

Facemask, hand gloves, sanitizers and annual calendar of the organization were also distributed on the occasion.

The team of the IFCSAP also have a delicious food with the Covid-19 warriors which was also joined by local residents and local businessmen of the area.