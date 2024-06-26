ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

NAHARLAGUN- The ICR Naharlagun police, in collaboration with Directorate of Health Service, Naharlagun, and Kripa Foundation, celebrated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kripa Foundation Rehab Centre, Lekhi on 26.06.2024. The events included various games and sports, and an awareness campaign among the clients.

The awareness program at Kripa Foundation, Lekhi was attended by the Mihin Gambo, SP ICR Naharlagun, Dr K M Lombi, Assistant Program Officer, Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-addiction Society,  Tashor Pali, Deputy Director, Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-addiction Society (APDDS), Directorate Health Services, and Shri Tribhuwan Lama, Project Co-ordinator, Sudhar Ghar, Kripa Foundation.

Also Read-  International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed in Tawang

Additionally, ICR Naharlagun police organised a drawing competition and an awareness campaign at Govt Higher Secondary School, Nirjuli, among students on the topic drug abuse and its ill effects on the society.

In 2024, upto the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, ICR Naharlagun Police under the command of SP Naharlagun registered a total 19 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 44 drug peddlers and addict under Operation Dawn, an initiative of the Learned DGP Arunachal Pradesh.

