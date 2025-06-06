ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa witness strict enforcement under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation.

Last Updated: 06/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

NIRJULI- The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police, under the jurisdiction of Naharlagun Police Station, carried out intensified Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drives today across key areas including Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa.

During the coordinated operation, a total of 219 individuals were found without valid ILP documents. These individuals were processed under non-FIR cases and presented before the Executive Magistrate. Following due legal procedure, all violators were externed from the Capital Region, Naharlagun.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

 

The police have noted an increasing trend of ILP violations, particularly in marketplaces, construction sites, and commercial establishments. Authorities have therefore issued a public advisory, urging residents and business owners not to employ or accommodate outsiders without valid ILP documentation.

A police spokesperson confirmed that regular ILP enforcement drives will continue in the coming days as part of the region’s ongoing effort to uphold the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation.

Also Read- Minor Girl Rescued from Human Trafficking Network in Upper Subansiri; 5 Arrested

All non-APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) individuals are advised to carry valid ILPs at all times and cooperate fully with enforcement authorities.

Tags
Last Updated: 06/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

Arunachal: Itanagar’s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal: Itanagar ‘s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural Insights

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural

Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Arunachal: Toko Tatung Appointed NCP State President for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Toko Tatung Appointed NCP State President for Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button