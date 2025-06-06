Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

NIRJULI- The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police, under the jurisdiction of Naharlagun Police Station, carried out intensified Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drives today across key areas including Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa.

During the coordinated operation, a total of 219 individuals were found without valid ILP documents. These individuals were processed under non-FIR cases and presented before the Executive Magistrate. Following due legal procedure, all violators were externed from the Capital Region, Naharlagun.

The police have noted an increasing trend of ILP violations, particularly in marketplaces, construction sites, and commercial establishments. Authorities have therefore issued a public advisory, urging residents and business owners not to employ or accommodate outsiders without valid ILP documentation.

A police spokesperson confirmed that regular ILP enforcement drives will continue in the coming days as part of the region’s ongoing effort to uphold the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation.

All non-APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) individuals are advised to carry valid ILPs at all times and cooperate fully with enforcement authorities.