Crime

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun police arrested 4 drug peddlers, including one woman

Police seized one Alto car and one motorcycle used for transporting the illicit heroin.

Last Updated: May 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun police arrested 4 drug peddlers, including one woman
Photo-ICR Naharlagun police

ITANAGAR-   As part of the ongoing campaign against the drug trafficking in Itanagar capital region under the Operation Dawn, the ICR Naharlagun Police Team, arrested four drug peddlers including one woman and two habitual offenders on Wednesday, in two separate operations, which was  supervised by SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo,  and SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang.

According to SP Naharlagun,  the Banderdewa police team, led by Insp Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, swiftly acted on input regarding the movement of drug traffickers. They intercepted a vehicle at Putung village under Banderdewa PS and apprehended two individuals.

During the personal search, the police recovered 20 vials containing suspected contraband drug heroin from their possession. They seized one Alto car and one motorcycle used for transporting the illicit heroin.

The individuals have been identified as Mr Nur Jamal (27), resident of North Lakhimpur (Assam), and Mr Tajin Duchok(34), resident of Upper Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh). Both were previously arrested by Banderdewa police in connection with a robbery case in December 2023.

In a seperate operation, on 22.5.2024, the Naharlagun police team led by Insp K Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, along with an executive magistrate, acted on information about drug peddling in the Helipad area, Naharagun.

The police team apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Ms Anu Riba (19) resident of Naharlagun and Mr Joram Taluk(36),  resident of Hollongi village, Papum Pare.

The apprehension took place at the house of Mr Joram Taluk, where police recovered 17 nos plastic vials containing suspected contraband drugs heroin, used syringe, a soap case, and ₹ 3510/- in cash from their possession.

Meanwhile,  two separate criminal cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at Banderdewa and Naharlagun Police Stations.

The Operation Dawn underscores Arunachal Pradesh Police’s unwavering commitment to combat the drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, said SP.

Arunachal: 24-year-old woman found dead in live-in partner's home, probe on

Arunachal: Abductors demand ransom of Rs 1.65 Cr for release of two villagers in Longding

Arunachal: APWWS shocked over Alleged Viral Video of beating a School Child at Itanagar School

Arunachal: Two Construction labourers kidnapped by NSCN (K-YA) Cadres in Longding

Arunachal: Man beheads niece's lover, surrenders at police station with with severed head

Arunachal: Over 226 kg cannabis seized, two arrested

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including 2 police personnel arrested by Ziro police

Arunachal: APWWS expresses concern over increasing sexual abuse cases against women and children

Arunachal: Man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting, impregnating minor step-daughter

Arunachal: Retired Cop Gets 3-yr Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor Domestic Help

