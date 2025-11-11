Arunachal: ICAR Trains Farmers on Arecanut, Coconut in LS

LOWER SIANG: A major step toward strengthening sustainable agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh, a two-day hands-on training programme on arecanut and coconut cultivation was conducted from November 10–11 in Gogar and Kamchan villages of Lower Siang district. The initiative was jointly organized by ICAR-CPCRI (Kasaragod), ICAR NEH Region (Basar), and ICAR-KVK (West Siang), with sponsorship from ICAR-CPCRI and support from ASRLM for farmer mobilization.

Around 170 farmers participated in the programme, which aimed to equip cultivators with scientific practices for enhancing crop yield, managing diseases, and adopting environmentally responsible farming methods.

The sessions opened with Dr. Manoj Kumar, Head of ICAR-KVK, West Siang, who emphasized the economic and ecological potential of arecanut and coconut in the region’s agro-climatic conditions. He noted that these crops, if managed properly, can significantly supplement farmer incomes.

Addressing key challenges, Bame Koyu, District Horticulture Officer, Lower Siang, highlighted the rising threat of bud-rot disease, which has impacted several arecanut growers. He stressed the need for disease surveillance and prompt intervention.

The technical programme featured detailed presentations by experts, including Dr. Ravi Bhat, Principal Scientist (ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod), who introduced high-yielding varieties and modern agro-techniques to optimize productivity. Complementing these insights, Dr. Ampee Tasung, Soil Science Scientist, spoke on the current soil fertility trends in Arunachal Pradesh, outlining nutrient management practices suited for the region.

Dr. Thejangulie Angami, Fruit Science specialist, discussed local cultivation patterns and areas where farmers could adopt improved horticultural practices.

A key highlight was the field demonstration led by Dr. Anes K. M. and Dr. Indhuja S., Senior Scientists from ICAR-CPCRI’s Regional Station in Kerala. They demonstrated the large-scale application of Trichoderma bioagent, an eco-friendly solution widely used to manage fungal diseases in arecanut and coconut plantations.

The programme concluded with a comprehensive lecture by Dr. K. Suraj Singh, SMS, PBG, KVK West Siang, who explained both bacterial and fungal diseases affecting arecanut and offered practical, science-based solutions for early detection and management.

As part of the training support, farmers received 600 ‘Kahikuchi tall’ arecanut varieties, which are known for their robust performance.

Participants responded positively, describing the training as one of the most impactful capacity-building initiatives in recent years. Many expressed interest in continued collaboration with ICAR institutions to strengthen sustainable and resilient agricultural practices in the district.

The programme, according to organizers, underscores ICAR’s long-term commitment to empowering tribal and rural farming communities in Arunachal Pradesh with scientific knowledge and climate-resilient crop management tools.