Arunachal: ICAR-KVK organizes Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting

BASAR- ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (ICAR-KVK), West Siang, Basar organized SAC meeting 2023-24 on March 4th, 2024 at the Conference Hall of ICAR-Research Complex (RC) for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar in hybrid mode.

Atul Tayeng, Deputy Commissioner of Laparada District, Arunachal Pradesh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He appreciated the work done by KVK and suggested to carry out the more specific technologies for the District and area expension of that technologies is very essential.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. L. Wangchu, Head, ICAR, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar and He welcomed all the honorary members of the SAC, and presented the significant remarks on the research and extension activities of ICAR, Arunachal Centre and its extension wing, the ICAR- KVK, West Siang, Basar.

The Annual Progress Report (2023-24) and the Annual Action Plan (2024-25) were presented by Dr. Rita Nongthombam, ACTO (Plant Breeding), Dr. Suraj K Singh, ACTO ( Plant Pathology ) and CTO (Home Science) during the SAC meeting.

Head, Dr. B.P Singh, Head, DTAC, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya, ICAR-KVK Nodal Officer from ICAR-RC for NEH Region, Dr. Mokidul Islam, and Dr. Baghesh Kumar (Scientist) from ICAR-ATARI, Guwahati attended the meeting as an honorary members of SAC via online mode and suggested that more specific technologies should be taken up by KVK under OFT for particular District according to problem of the District and to encourage entrepreneur development.

Dr. H.K. Gogoi District Veterinary Officer of Laparada District suggested to take advantages of Nation livestock mission scheme for entrepreneur development and focus more on maize and soybean crop production which is used as feed.

Dr. Jarbom Taipodia, District Mission Manager, ARSLM, District: Laparada, Le-Khandu Tongdok, HDO, District: Laparada and Moken Basar, ADO, District Laparada and Ms Suzy Kengam Ori, BMM,ARSLM were also present and gave valuable suggestion to take up scientific methods in agri. and allied sector for income enhancement of the farmers.

Dr. Doni Jini, Senior Scientist(Vet.Extension), Dr. Raguveer Singh,Senior Scientist(Plant Pathology), Dr.T.Angami, Scientist (Horti). Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), Dr. Rajesh A. Alone, Scientist (Agroforestry) and A. Suryavanshi, Scientist(LWME) were also present and shared their valuable suggestion in respective disciplines for agricultural development.

Progressive farmers appreciated the enduring efforts of the KVK towards the farming community for their livelihood improvement. All together 27 nos. of officials, progressive farmers were present during the SAC meeting.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist-cum- Head KVK,West Siang and member secretary of the SAC assured the house that his KVK team will work diligently to bring its name to the fore-front. The meeting ended by offering a collective vote of thanks by Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist & Head KVK, West Siang.