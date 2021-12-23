Arunachal

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK observes Kisan Diwas at Basar

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest, MLA of 29th Basar assembly, Gokar Basar.

December 23, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR-KVK observes Kisan Diwas at Basar

BASAR-    A “Kisan Diwas cum Kisan Mela” was organized jointly by ICAR-KVK, West Siang and ICAR-Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar at research farm, Gori, Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh. The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest,  MLA of 29th Basar assembly,  Gokar Basar.

A total of 560 farmers attended the program along with 32 exhibition stalls by local SHGs, agriculture and allied department.

In inaugural speech of  MLA and other dignitaries, appreciated the works and achievements of ICAR regional centre and KVK, West Siang and they requested the farmers to sincerely adopt the technologies developed by ICAR and its KVK for enhancing income and sustainable livelihood.

After the formal inauguration of the programme, the dignitaries visited the exhibition stalls and later distributed the prizes to the winners. Finally the programme ended with the scientists and farmers’ interaction.

The programme was also attended by guest of honour  Doly Kamdak, DC Leparada,  Buta Suman, Commandant of ITBP, Pem N. Thungdok, SP Leparada, Miken Basar, ZPM and Smt. Chokbi Riba, ZPM.

