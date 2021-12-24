Arunachal

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK Anjaw Distributed improved Poultry bird

800 improved breed of poultry ‘Vanaraja’ and ‘Grampriya’ were distributed.

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR-KVK Anjaw Distributed ion improved Poultry bird

KHUPA- ICAR-KVK Anjaw organized input distribution programme under development of integrated farming system model village under tribal sub-component today. In the continuation of development of model village on “Integrated Farming System” total 800 improved breed of poultry ‘Vanaraja’ and ‘Grampriya’ along with supportive medicine were distributed to the 8 numbers of beneficiaries.

The programme was held in the auspicious presence of Mr. James Dodo Circle Officer Goiliang circle.

 In his address CO Goiliang encourage farmers by elucidating the importance of IFS model especially Integrated Agri-Horti, Goat and Poultry Farming System in Anjaw district.

He appreciated the initiative taken by the KVK & expressed his desire many farmers will inspire and come forward to adopt the technology in the future.

Gram Chairperson of Model village Doilliang Sh. S Tamai also spoke and encouraged to beneficiary to become role model for the other farmers of nearby village of the Goiliang circle.

Dr. Santosh Kumar, SMS Animal Science & Senior Scientist & Head (i/c) also explained about basics of poultry management especially during winter and acute cold condition of Anjaw District.

Mr. Peter Singh, SMS Social Science also encourage to the farmers to come forward and adopt the IFS model to improve the income and return from agriculture land.

Tags
December 24, 2021
