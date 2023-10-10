Arunachal: ICAR Hosts farmer’s field day on Sesame Seed Production

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, hosted a farmer’s field day focusing on the intricacies of sesame production in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The event took place at the ICAR Research Farm, Gori, Leparada, and was generously sponsored by ICAR-IIOR, Hyderabad.

A group of 20 dedicated farmer trainees from Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the program.

Dr. Lobsang Wangchu, the distinguished Professor and Head of ICAR, Basar, graced the occasion and provided comprehensive information about the crop, shedding light on market opportunities and its potential in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist, Soil Science, discussed sesame seed production techniques. Dr. Thejangulie Angami, Scientist, Fruit Science, emphasized sesame benefits. Mr. N. Das, a Technical Officer, shared cultivation insights.

Mr. Mikar Nyodu lectured on oil extraction in the local Galo dialect. The program also included a field visit, where farmers were given a hands-on demonstration of sesame production at the ICAR Research Farm, Gori. The practical exposure was valuable for the participants, providing them with a deeper understanding of the cultivation process.

Feedback from the farmers was overwhelmingly positive. They expressed satisfaction with the training program orchestrated by the scientists from ICAR, Basar, and eagerly anticipate more such informative and inspiring sessions in the future. This event stands as a testament to the commitment of ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region in empowering local farmers and fostering agricultural growth in the region.