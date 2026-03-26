Arunachal: ICAR Holds Trainings for Farmers in Shi-Yomi

MECHUKHA/ YINGKIONG- A series of farmer-centric training and outreach programmes were conducted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, focusing on organic millet cultivation and nutrition-based farming practices.

A two-day training-cum-distribution programme on “Hands-on training on organic cultivation of millets during Kharif and Zaid season” was held on March 23 and 24 at Dechengthang and Singbir Yorni villages in Mechukha. The programme, organised under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), saw participation from 40 farmers, of whom nearly 70% were women.

The programme was inaugurated by local representatives including Dawa Onge (HGB), Yadik Philley (GPM), and Gebu Chulda, who acknowledged the efforts of ICAR Basar in strengthening agricultural practices in the region.

Also Read- Himalayan University Leads Biodiversity Study

During the sessions, scientists from ICAR Basar covered key aspects of millet-based farming systems. Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy) and Course Director, outlined the importance of organic cultivation of finger millet and other millets, highlighting their nutritional benefits, suitable varieties, and region-specific practices.

Dr. Patu Khate Zeliang, Senior Scientist (GPB), discussed sustainable agriculture through natural farming approaches, emphasising integrated systems involving animal rearing and waste management for tribal farmers.

Also Read- Support Grows for Siang Project in Upper Siang

The programme also included farmer-scientist interaction sessions, allowing participants to engage directly with experts. Inputs such as green shade nets, mini power sprayers, and seeds of finger millet varieties VL Mandua 352 and VL Mandua 376 were distributed to support adoption of improved practices.

In a related initiative, another training and farmer-scientist interaction programme was conducted on March 26 at Nyorak village under the theme “Promotion of Nutrition Garden in Tribal Communities for Nutritional Security and Livelihood Improvement.” The programme was attended by 20 farmers, with active participation from women.

Also Read- Bharat Lok Sangeet Utsav Begins in Pasighat

Dr. Patu K. Zeliang, who coordinated the programme, explained the fundamentals of establishing nutrition gardens, including site selection, crop planning, soil preparation, and scientific crop management. She highlighted the importance of crop diversification and year-round cultivation of vegetables and fruits to address nutritional deficiencies in tribal communities.

She also encouraged farmers to utilise household organic waste and family labour to make nutrition gardening cost-effective, while suggesting local markets such as Aalo and Basar for selling surplus produce.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey discussed the preparation and application of Jeevamrit to enhance soil health and microbial activity, and advised farmers on crop rotation to maintain soil fertility and reduce pest incidence.

Following the training, essential tools and inputs including shade nets, watering cans, vegetable seeds, irrigation pipes, and weighing balances were distributed to participants.

Officials said such programmes aim to strengthen sustainable agricultural practices and improve both nutritional security and livelihoods among tribal farming communities. Participants expressed satisfaction with the training and indicated willingness to adopt the techniques shared during the sessions.