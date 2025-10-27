Arunachal: ICAR Holds Cocoa-to-Chocolate Training in Namsai

NAMSAI- In a major step towards diversifying agricultural practices and enhancing farmer incomes, the ICAR–Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasargod, Kerala, in collaboration with ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Momong, successfully organized a training programme titled “Cocoa to Chocolate: Good Horticultural Practices for Cocoa” at the KVK office premises in Namsai.

The event aimed at empowering farmers with scientific knowledge of cocoa cultivation, processing, and value addition techniques. Over 100 farmers from Namsai district participated enthusiastically in the capacity-building programme.

The training was graced by eminent scientists from ICAR-CPCRI — Dr. S. Elain Apshara (Principal Scientist, Horticulture), Dr. Chaithra M. (Senior Scientist, Plant Pathology), and Dr. Hima John (Scientist, Agricultural Processing) — who served as key resource persons. Local officials including Shri Mardo Nino, District Horticulture Officer, Namsai, representatives from Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), FPO office bearers, and KVK scientists were also in attendance.

Also Read- IAS Officer Talo Potom Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody Amid Fiery Protests in Twin Suicide Case

Dr. Utpal Barua, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Namsai, inaugurated the programme and introduced the agenda, highlighting the economic and environmental potential of cocoa as a high-value crop in the Northeast.

In the technical sessions, Dr. S. Elain Apshara explained cocoa production technology, including intercropping with coconut, arecanut, and oil palm, nursery management, and varietal selection. Dr. Chaithra M. followed with insights into pest and disease management strategies crucial for sustainable cocoa farming. Dr. Hima John conducted a detailed session on post-harvest processing, value addition, and chocolate-making, capturing farmers’ attention on ways to increase market returns.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Attends NESO General Council Meeting at Namsai

Interactive discussions with farmers concluded the training, addressing field-level challenges and exploring locally adaptable solutions.

The initiative aligns with the State Government’s focus on promoting cocoa cultivation in Namsai and other northeastern districts, aiming to reduce over-dependence on traditional crops. Experts emphasized that cocoa cultivation not only diversifies income sources but also strengthens climate resilience and sustainable agricultural growth.

Farmers expressed keen interest in adopting cocoa cultivation, signaling the potential for Namsai to emerge as a promising hub for cocoa-based entrepreneurship in the coming years.

NAMSAI- ICAR-CPCRI and KVK Namsai train 100+ farmers on cocoa cultivation and processing, promoting crop diversification and value addition in Arunachal Pradesh.