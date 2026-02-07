Arunachal: ICAR Focuses on Sustainable Hill Agriculture in West Siang

DARKA VILLAGE ( West Siang )- A three-day training programme on “Watershed Management for Sustainable Livelihood for Hill Ecosystem” was organised from February 5 to 7 at Darka village in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, with the participation of farmers, scientists and local representatives.

The programme was jointly organised by the ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Gogamukh, Assam, in collaboration with the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, under the leadership of Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-IARI. A total of 100 farmers attended the programme, with women constituting nearly 90 per cent of the participants.

The inaugural session was attended by Gemo Ete, Zilla Parishad Member, 4A–Pubu Yombu, as the chief guest, along with Gram Panchayat Chairpersons Mrs Jumter Amo Ete (Darka-I), Mrs Nyangam Rima Ete (Darka-II) and Gedo Ete (Darka-III).

The programme commenced with Deep Prajwalan followed by the ICAR song. Dr. L.K. Baishya, Head, Natural Resource Management, ICAR-IARI Assam, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the role of watershed management in sustaining agriculture in hill regions. Dr. P.K. Mishra, Course Director, ICAR-IARI Assam, outlined the objectives of the training.

Technical and thematic addresses were delivered by Dr. Doni Jini, Senior Scientist (VEE), and Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, West Siang, who stressed the importance of scientific farming practices, women empowerment and sustainable livelihood generation in fragile ecosystems. Relevant technical publications were released during the inaugural session. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Rahul Singh, Course Co-ordinator, ICAR-IARI Assam.

Technical sessions began on the second half of February 5 and continued through February 6, covering topics such as soil and water conservation, agronomy, fruit science and integrated farming systems. Scientists including Dr. Binod Kr. Dutta Borah, Dr. Ampee Tasung and Dr. Thejangulie Angami interacted with farmers and shared practical, field-based recommendations.

Agricultural inputs, including organic manure, vegetable seeds, farm tools, mineral mixtures and poultry day-old chicks, were distributed to participants following the sessions. A field day was organised on February 7, during which farmers were exposed to field-level demonstrations and best practices.

During the interaction and feedback session, participants expressed satisfaction with the programme and urged the organisers to conduct similar capacity-building initiatives regularly, particularly focusing on women farmers and hill ecosystem-based livelihoods.

The programme concluded with active participation from farmers and a renewed emphasis on sustainable watershed-based agricultural development in the region. Farmer mobilisation was facilitated by Nyaki Lollen of ICAR Basar, ensuring wide participation from the project villages.