Arunachal: ICAR Basar Launches Khet Bachao Abhiyan on Sustainable Soil Management

BASAR- An awareness programme marking the launch of the month-long Khet Bachao Abhiyan was organized at the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, in collaboration with ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), West Siang, on June 1.

The nationwide campaign, scheduled from June 1 to June 30, 2026, aims to create awareness among farmers on soil testing-based judicious and balanced use of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs, including green manures, organic manures, and bio-products. The initiative seeks to curb the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers while promoting improved soil health through farmer training programmes and field demonstrations.

The campaign is being conducted under the patronage of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

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A total of 25 farmers from villages across Leparada and West Siang districts participated in the programme, which focused on sustainable soil management and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Joken Bam, Head (i/c) and Senior Scientist, ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, emphasized the importance of balanced fertilizer application in maintaining soil fertility and improving crop productivity. She encouraged farmers in the mid-hill regions of Arunachal Pradesh to adopt recommended fertilizer doses and integrate organic and sustainable nutrient management practices into their farming systems.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist and Head of ICAR-KVK West Siang, highlighted the role of balanced fertilization in crops such as millets and toria, followed by the cultivation of green manure crops. He noted that such practices can improve soil quality while increasing cropping intensity in the region. During the programme, two publications on millet production technologies and crop management practices were also released.

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Speaking on soil conservation, Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), ICAR AP Centre, stressed the importance of lime application in acidic soils, a common challenge in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh. She also advocated the construction of terraces in agricultural and jhum cultivation areas to conserve soil moisture and reduce soil erosion.

Scientists from ICAR AP Centre interacted with farmers on various aspects of soil health and sustainable agriculture. These included Dr. Thejangulie Angami (Fruit Science), Dr. B.K.D. Borah (Animal Reproduction), Dr. S.K. Pandey (Agronomy), Dr. P.K. Zeliang (Plant Breeding and Genetics), Dr. Rajesh A. Alone (Agroforestry), and Dr. Gerik Bagra (Technical Officer). Discussions focused on soil test-based fertilizer application, Soil Health Cards, and Integrated Nutrient Management (INM).

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Representatives from KVK West Siang also contributed to the programme. Dr. Rita Nongthombam, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Breeding), and Mr. Wangnem Rekhung, Programme Assistant (Soil Science), delivered technical sessions on organic seed production and nutrient management in cole crops.

The programme concluded with participating farmers taking a pledge to adopt need-based fertilizer application and sustainable soil health management practices. Organizers said the initiative is expected to contribute to enhanced agricultural productivity while ensuring the long-term conservation of natural resources.

The Khet Bachao Abhiyan forms part of broader efforts to encourage environmentally responsible farming practices and strengthen soil health, which remains a critical component of sustainable agricultural development in the region.