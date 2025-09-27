Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, in collaboration with KVK West Siang, successfully organized a two-day training-cum-field day on “Quality Seed Production and Certification of Field Crops in the Mid Hills of Arunachal Pradesh” from September 26–27 at Chirne village, Leparada district. The event was sponsored by the AICRP Seed Project.

A total of 20 farmer trainees from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Chirne, Nyabom, and Kadi villages, along with participants from West Siang, took part in the program aimed at strengthening seed systems in tribal farming communities.

Dr. L. Wangchu, Head of ICAR Basar, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the role of quality seeds in improving crop productivity in the mid-hills. Technical sessions were delivered by Dr. Ampee Tasung (Soil Science), Dr. Patu Khate Zeliang (Plant Breeding & Genetics), and Dr. Rita Nongthombam (KVK) covering organic seed production, certification, and the importance of high-quality seeds.

The field demonstrations included paddy seed floating tests, seed grading, rogueing, and field-level selection methods, where farmers gained hands-on experience. Farm inputs such as organic manure and humic acid were also distributed, along with certificates of participation.

Farmers expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting the practical exposure and knowledge they received. The event reflected ICAR’s ongoing commitment to empowering local farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural development in Arunachal Pradesh.