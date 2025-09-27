Arunachal

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

A total of 20 farmer trainees from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Chirne, Nyabom, and Kadi villages, along with participants from West Siang,..............

Last Updated: 27/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, in collaboration with KVK West Siang, successfully organized a two-day training-cum-field day on “Quality Seed Production and Certification of Field Crops in the Mid Hills of Arunachal Pradesh” from September 26–27 at Chirne village, Leparada district. The event was sponsored by the AICRP Seed Project.

A total of 20 farmer trainees from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Chirne, Nyabom, and Kadi villages, along with participants from West Siang, took part in the program aimed at strengthening seed systems in tribal farming communities.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Dr. L. Wangchu, Head of ICAR Basar, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the role of quality seeds in improving crop productivity in the mid-hills. Technical sessions were delivered by Dr. Ampee Tasung (Soil Science), Dr. Patu Khate Zeliang (Plant Breeding & Genetics), and Dr. Rita Nongthombam (KVK) covering organic seed production, certification, and the importance of high-quality seeds.

The field demonstrations included paddy seed floating tests, seed grading, rogueing, and field-level selection methods, where farmers gained hands-on experience. Farm inputs such as organic manure and humic acid were also distributed, along with certificates of participation.

Also Read- 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

Farmers expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting the practical exposure and knowledge they received. The event reflected ICAR’s ongoing commitment to empowering local farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
Last Updated: 27/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh University Leads Shram Daan at Gii:di Notko, Pasighat under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal Pradesh University Leads Shram Daan at Gii:di Notko, Pasighat under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) Launched in Boleng to Boost Healthcare Access in Siang

Arunachal: Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) Launched in Boleng to Boost Healthcare Access in Siang

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

Also Read- Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Arunachal: Adi Artistes Association Pays Tribute to Musical Legend Late Zubeen Garg in Pasighat

Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button