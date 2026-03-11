Arunachal: ICAR Basar Conducts Two-Day Millet Training for farmers

BASAR- A two-day training-cum-distribution programme on “Hands-on training on Organic cultivation of millets during Kharif and Zaid Season” was organised by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, at Tapi and Luchi villages in Upper Subansiri district on March 10 and 11.

The programme was conducted under the Tribal Sub-plan (TSP) Project with the objective of strengthening millet-based farming systems among tribal farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

According to officials, a total of 40 farmers participated in the training, of which nearly 50% were women, highlighting increasing participation of female farmers in agricultural extension programmes.

Also Read- Two Army Personnel Killed in Arunachal Road Accident

The training began with a welcome address and introductory remarks by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy) and Course Director of the programme, who explained the objectives and importance of organic millet cultivation for both environmental sustainability and nutritional security.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Dr. Nyape Tomi Bam, SMS (Soil Science) and Acting Head of KVK, Maro.

During the sessions, scientists and subject experts delivered lectures on different aspects of millet-based agriculture. Dr. Pandey spoke on the importance of organic cultivation of finger millet and other millets, along with recommended packages of practices and suitable varieties for the region.

Also Read- China builds border villages near Arunachal: Army

Dr. Patu Khate Zeliang, Senior Scientist (GBP), discussed sustainable agriculture through millet-based natural farming approaches. Meanwhile, Dr. Dipankar Hazarika, SMS (Animal Science), delivered a session on the role of animal rearing and waste management in integrated farming systems, particularly for tribal farmers.

Farmer–scientist interaction sessions were also conducted on both days, allowing participants to discuss practical challenges and solutions related to millet cultivation.

As part of the programme, agricultural inputs were distributed to participating farmers. These included 40 green shade nets, 40 mini power sprayers, and seeds of finger millet varieties VL Mandua 376 and VL Mandua 380 (10 kg).

Also Read- Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in POCSO Case

Officials said the farmers expressed satisfaction with the training and showed interest in further capacity-building initiatives in the future.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Doni Jini, Senior Scientist and Acting Head of ICAR AP Centre, Basar. The valedictory session concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey.