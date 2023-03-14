Arunachal: ICAR Basar conducts field demo for farmers on Linseed production

BASAR/PASIGHAT- A farmer’s field day on demonstration of linseed/flax seed production in Arunachal Pradesh under ICAR-IIOR NEHR programme was organized by ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar at ICAR Research Farm, Gori, Leparada district today. The field day programme witnessed a total of 27 farmer trainees from Leparada, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts out of which 70% were female farmers.

The programme was graced by Dr. L.K. Baishya, Principal Scientist and Head, ICAR, Basar. The technical programme included lectures on the scientific method of linseed production and benefits of linseed/flax seed in Arunachal Pradesh by Dr. Ampee Tasung and Dr. Rajesh Khan.

In the field visit, linseed production was demonstrated to the farmers in ICAR Research Farm, Gori to which the farmers showed satisfaction with the training programme provided by scientists of ICAR, Basar and anticipated for more informative and inspiring training in the future also.