Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Surrenders to Police in Teen Suicide Case

NAHARLAGUN- In a dramatic turn in a high-profile suicide investigation, senior IAS officer Talo Potom surrendered to the Arunachal Pradesh Police early Monday, asserting his innocence and pledging to cooperate with the probe.

Potom, currently serving as Secretary, Public Works Department, Government of Delhi, walked into the Naharlagun police station around 7:30 a.m., days after a statewide lookout notice was issued against him. His surrender follows the suicide of Gomchu Yekar, 19, of Lekhi village, who was found dead on October 23, leaving behind a note accusing Potom and a senior Rural Works Department engineer of sexual exploitation and harassment.

The case has sent shockwaves through Arunachal’s administrative circles and sparked public protests demanding accountability. In the FIR filed by Yekar’s father at Nirjuli police station, Potom and engineer Likwang Lowang were accused of repeated abuse and blackmail. Tragically, Lowang reportedly took his own life soon after the suicide note surfaced, turning the incident into a double tragedy.

In a video statement before his surrender, Potom dismissed the allegations as “totally false and baseless,” claiming his interactions with Yekar were “strictly professional.” He said Yekar had assisted in anti-drug campaigns and social initiatives during his tenure as Itanagar Deputy Commissioner. Potom further asserted that Yekar had tested negative for HIV, refuting claims made in the suicide note.

“I am surrendering to ensure a fair and transparent investigation,” Potom stated, urging the public to avoid speculation and trust the legal process.

Police sources confirmed Potom’s custody and said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to examine the allegations and evidence. “All angles are being investigated,” he told reporters, adding that no formal charges have yet been filed.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage in Itanagar and Naharlagun, with student groups and civil society organisations calling for a swift, transparent probe.

As the SIT delves deeper, the case raises larger questions about institutional accountability, youth mental health, and the responsibility of public servants in positions of power.