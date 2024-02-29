ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: IAF’s Surya kiran all set for Air Show at Donyi-Polo Airport Itanagar on 2nd March

The IAF Suryakiran aerobatics team will be  displaying some thrilling, action packed air display of close formation aerobatics.

Last Updated: February 29, 2024
YUPIA-   The Indian Air Force ‘s Surya Kiran Aerobatic team is all set to enthrall the audience at the upcoming air show at Donyi-Polo Airport Itanagar on 2nd of March,2024.

Wing Commander Nikhil Bhat ,who is coordinating the event informed that the audience will also witness Ariel maneuvers by the only 9 aircraft formation aerobatics team of Asia.

“ This  one of a kind team has carried out numerous displays across India, China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar,  Thailand, Singapore and UAE. Through this event we look forward to inspire our youths to join the Indian Air Force” the Wing Commander added.

To ensure the success of the event DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen reviewed the preparedness with the district officers, Airport Authority of India and IAF.

He called for concerted efforts from all to make the air show a success.

Issues related to traffic management, uninterrupted  power supply, water and medical arrangements were reviewed in details.

The Air show is being organised by the AIF in collaboration with the District Administration Papumpare.

SP, Papum Pare Taru Gusar,  officials of AAI ,IAF attended the meeting.

